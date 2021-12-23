Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox displays some of his own metal art, which is included among the wide array of items available at the museum's newly expanded gift shop. The project was headed up by board member Lara Brennan.
AMORY – Amory Regional Museum’s gift shop recently expanded its marketing footprint, thanks to leadership by museum board member Lara Brennan.
“The original room remains, but the display areas for inventory have expanded into the hallway outside the director’s office. The customer checkout area also got an upgrade. The idea was Lara’s, and she did most of the work,” said museum director Wayne Knox.
He said the project got underway in mid-November to be ready for the holiday sales season.
The gift shop features Mississippi-made items, including pottery, candles, wood crafts, tea towels and handmade greeting cards. Other items available include jellies, relishes, coffee and souvenir license plates.
“We also have books featuring local authors and relevancy to our area,” Knox said.
He emphasized that all proceeds from sales go toward funding education programs such as exhibits and events and maintaining the museum’s archives.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The museum is closed on Sundays, Mondays and holidays. For more information, call (662) 256-2761.