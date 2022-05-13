ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP is raising funds to provide for three scholarships for graduating Aberdeen High School seniors, which is anchored by a donation drive and May 14’s inaugural Burger Bash.
The Burger Bash will be held on College Place from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets, which include a hamburger and a side item, are $10 and can be purchased the day of the event or from any member of the local NAACP chapter.
“Our hope and goal is this will continue to grow and we will offer more scholarships into the other cities. We are the Monroe County NAACP, so our long-term goal is to be represented across the entire county,” said Justin Crosby, interim education chair for the local chapter.
Cooking teams will compete for the best burger, and the winner will get automatic reentry into next year’s event and choice of what type of cooking competition will be held. The deadline for teams to enter has passed.
“We’re encouraging everyone to come out tailgate-style and bring your tents, lawn chairs and come and join us. We’ll have a DJ and a resource corner, giving people a way to register to vote and a resource table for those interested in joining NAACP,” Crosby said.
He added enTouch Wireless will register eligible individuals who qualify for free cell phones and free cell phone service.
Donations for the scholarship fund will be accepted at the resource table.