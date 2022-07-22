mcj-2022-07-20-news-artifacts-show

Pottery such as these pieces will be on display at the Magnolia State Archaeological Society Native American Indian Artifact Show July 23 at Amory’s Old National Guard Armory.

 COURTESY

AMORY – People will have the opportunity to see Native American artifacts dating back to 13,000 years ago through the Amory Authentic Indian Artifact Show. It will be held July 23 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Old Armory, located at 101 S 9th St.

