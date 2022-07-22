AMORY – People will have the opportunity to see Native American artifacts dating back to 13,000 years ago through the Amory Authentic Indian Artifact Show. It will be held July 23 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Old Armory, located at 101 S 9th St.
The Magnolia State Archaeological Society has hosted previous shows at the Old Armory, and displays with artifacts will be available for the public to see again this year.
There will be several different educational displays showing different time periods and cultures of Native Americans.
“There will be different artifacts and point types all the way from Mississippian, which is 500 to 600 years ago, all the way back to 12,000 or 13,000 years ago when the Paleo-Indians were hunting mastodons and wooly rhinos,” said Jacob Tucker, vice president of the Magnolia State Archaeological Society.
Collectors from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois will bring extensive collections found throughout the southeast, including arrowheads, pottery, tomahawks and axes used by Native Americans. As of last week, there were more than 60 tables booked by more than 20 collectors.
“It’s camaraderie like you wouldn’t believe. The guys come in and show their different artifacts and they’ll be trading. There are so many different collectors that collect different types and styles and materials. One guy I know collects Tallahatta quartzite, which is down around Meridian. Up here, we have Tuscaloosa gravel chert,” he said.
The show will feature a full range and artifacts and arrowheads from throughout the southeast, dating from the Paleolithic through Mississippian periods.
“There will be a little bit of everything there. It’s amazing to see,” Tucker said.
He said was introduced to searching for artifacts while in school by hunting for arrowheads with a friend in a bean field. It evolved as he discovered shark teeth and fossils near his home.
“There are laws that it’s all surface hunting, and it’s with landowners’ written permission. We abide by the laws and do things the right way,” he said.
Tucker added an authenticator will be onsite during Saturday’s show, and people are invited to bring arrowheads and stones for him to identify if they’re modern made or Native American and he’ll give values of the items.
The Magnolia State Archaeological Society is a nonprofit, which also has shows this year in Meridian and Corinth.
