Ahead of Easter Sunday, groups in Aberdeen and Nettleton will host events April 8 to celebrate the holiday.
Nettleton Main Street’s Bunny Hop Festival, which will feature face painting, food trucks and inflatables, will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 160 Verona Ave. Pictures with the Easter Bunny are $5.
Additionally, a color run, which begins at 9 a.m., will begin at First United Methodist Church. The fun run, which is sponsored by The Baulch Center, will raise awareness for autism. Registration fee is $25.
The Nettleton Ladies Civitan Club will also host its 23rd community Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m. at Roy Black Park, located alongside Union Avenue.
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance, and there will be prizes for the age groups of toddler-3; 4-6; and 7-10.
The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department will host community Easter egg hunts from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Newberger Park, located alongside N. Long Street, and from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at General Young Park, located alongside Martin Luther King Street.
Park and rec director Fernando Davis said people are welcome to donate plastic eggs and candy at the department’s gym, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
For more information, call (662) 369-9562.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.