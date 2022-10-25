NETTLETON – First Baptist Church recently celebrated 180 years of ministry to the community with an old-fashioned service.
Overalls, suspenders and bonnets abounded as the congregation came to church dressed to compliment the theme of the day and share memories about the legacy of the church they are continuing. Favorite hymns were sung, and members and guests were recognized before the message was brought by the pastor testifying to the church’s legacy.
“First Baptist Church was founded in 1842 and has served as a light of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the town of Nettleton for the last 180 years,” said Pastor Bradley Geno. “It is our desire to take up the legacy that has been handed down to us and carry it forward for another 180 years and beyond. Our legacy doesn’t stop here.”
The oldest member present for the service was Kinloch Brown, who is 89 years young. Geno paid tribute to members in years past who made an impact on the legacy of the church.
“The late Glen Hester was a guy with a huge heart and a funny bone who loved to pick on people. He was greatly involved in the Baptist Children’s Village in Ridgeland, Mississippi,” he said.
Another deceased member Geno paid tribute to was Gee Coggin.
“When I came to visit her, I was always prayed for and blessed,” he said.
Geno expressed his appreciation on behalf of the church for all the volunteers who helped put together the celebration.
“They present the church in a good and Godly way in reaching out to our community,” he said.
Geno said community outreach of the church has included handing out free popcorn at Nettleton’s Town Creek Festival and the fall festival.
“Our youth are carrying on our legacy through active ministries to kids that include summer camps and mission trips. They’re faithful and growing with a heart for missions,” he said.
