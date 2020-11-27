NETTLETON – Nettleton will usher in the Christmas season with back-to-back events Nov. 29 and 30 through its Light Up Nettleton event and annual Christmas parade.
Nov. 29’s Light Up Nettleton is the city’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony alongside Young Avenue.
It will also feature hot cocoa, letters to Santa, cookies and carols by the Nettleton High School choir. It takes place from 5 until 7 p.m.
“Our Main Street association has really grown. We had a board of directors but we’ve had others come in wanting to set up separate committees, and our decorating committee came up with this idea. They wanted something for the kids. When we put it on Facebook, it had 149 shares and it’s up to about 200 now. Nothing we’ve done has gotten that many shares,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham early last week.
She said the town is coming together to add to the event.
“Everything is coming together. Civitan donated stuff like the Christmas candy for Santa Claus. The NHS choir will sing Christmas carols for the lighting, which is school-related. The student council is wanting to help with Main Street stuff now. It’s all coming together, and that’s how you make things work,” Burcham said.
She added residents from God’s House of Hope were to paint the gazebo and barrels downtown last week in preparation of Light Up Nettleton.
For the event, people are asked to bring a shatterproof ornament to hang on the town’s Christmas tree, which is located at Memorial Park.
Personalized ornaments will be available for $5, and pictures with Santa Claus will be $10.
The town’s Christmas parade, which is sponsored by the Nettleton Main Street Association and Nettleton Fire Department, will be Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
The parade route begins at Nettleton High School, and it will continue on Highway 6 past City Hall and end in front of Tiffany’s Dance Studio. Social distancing is encouraged.
During this year’s parade, Santa Claus will be the only one throwing out candy for attendees, and one of Main Street’s committees is decorating his float.
Prizes for best float are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
The deadline for entry in the parade is Nov. 25, and the entry fee is $10.
More information is available by calling City Hall at 963-2605 or 523-0290, at www.nettletonms.us or by searching Nettleton Main Street Association on Facebook.
Nettleton Main Street will also be hosting a Best Door Front competition this Christmas season, and all business owners are encouraged to participate by decorating the outside of their business in festive designs. The storefronts will be judged, and a cash prize will be awarded.
“This gives families a chance to ride around to see all the pretty lights. It’s a good activity,” Burcham said.
Looking ahead, Nettleton Main Street’s Christmas Open House will be Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving shoppers the opportunity to support local merchants.