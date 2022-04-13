NETTLETON – A day of family fun is scheduled for April 16 between the second annual Bunny Hop Festival on Young Avenue and the Nettleton Lady Civitan Club’s 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Roy Black Park.
The morning kicks off at 8 a.m. with pop-up vendors.
“Right now, we have 15 pop-up vendors who have committed to come. We’ve got everything from candles to T-shirts, jewelry, baked goods and bath and body items. A lot of them have local followers, which will help bring in more people,” said Nettleton Main Street Association President Kristen Eads.
The Bunny Hop Festival is sponsored by Nettleton Main Street, and proceeds will go towards improvement projects.
There will be a breakfast with the Easter Bunny at 8:30 a.m., with includes a balloon arch backdrop provided by KatieDid for photos with the Easter Bunny.
A fun run, which is open to all ages, will begin at 10 a.m.
The cost for the breakfast and photos with the Easter Bunny is $10 and the cost for the fun run is $15, which includes a commemorative Bunny Hop T-shirt. A package, which includes all three, is $25.
People should bring their own cameras for photos with the Easter Bunny.
“We hope everyone can come out and have a good time and kick off their Easter weekend with us,” Eads said.
There is no registration fee for pop-up vendors to participate, and anyone interested to participate may reach out through https://www.facebook.com/nettletonmainstreet.
The Bunny Hop Festival leads into the Nettleton Lady Civitan Club’s Easter egg hunt, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
There will be prizes for each age category: toddler to 3; 4-6; and 7-10, and the Easter Bunny will make his way to the Easter egg hunt. There will be three different areas at Roy Black Park for children to hunt Easter eggs.
“The citizens have always told us about how much they have enjoyed it and appreciated it and that it’s something local and they didn’t have to go somewhere else to have an egg hunt,” said Sherry Garrett, treasurer of the local Civitan Club. “We do this as a service for the local community and we’re a service organization.”
Children should bring their own baskets or bags to hunt the 1,200 Easter eggs that will be hidden. There is candy in each egg, and the Easter Bunny will also give away candy.
Every child will receive a goody bag, and there will be a grand prize for the person with the most Easter eggs and prizes for the most eggs in each age group.
Members of the Junior Civitan Club will help hide eggs too.
People may bring their own cameras for photos with the Easter Bunny.