NETTLETON – Live entertainment, children’s activities, arts and crafts and a car show will be featured Oct. 19 through the Town Creek Festival, which is sponsored by Friends of Nettleton.
The Small Town Runaround for Down Syndrome 5K, which is not affiliated with the festival, will start the day’s activities. The sign-in will be from 6:30 until 7:30 a.m. at BancorpSouth, and the race begins at 8 a.m.
The 5K benefits LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
The sixth annual Town Creek Festival will begin at 9 a.m. According to Friends of Nettleton President Emily Payne, there will be inflatable jumpers, a train, petting zoo, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and a car show.
The car, truck and tractor show is also sponsored by Masonic Lodge #451. Registration is at 9 a.m., and judging begins at noon. There will be door prizes and trophies.
Entertainment for the day will begin at 10 a.m. with the Nettleton Karate Club, which performs until 10:45 a.m. Tiffany’s School of Dance performs from 10:45 until noon, and Divine Voices will take the stage from noon until 1 p.m.
Art in Motion performs from 1 until 1:30 p.m. Dana Monaghan will perform from 1:30 to 2 p.m., and Justin Richardson will sing from 2 until 3 p.m.