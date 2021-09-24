NETTLETON - A citywide tent revival will be held Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at 6 nightly on PeopLounger Road near New Vision Church.

The weeklong event will be led by members of Nettleton’s pastoral group and include singing groups from neighboring towns.

According to Mayor Mem Riley, the last time the city held a citywide revival was a few years ago at the Nettleton High School football field.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus