NETTLETON – The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) awarded community development grants last week to 12 Main Street programs throughout the state, including Nettleton.
According to a MMSA press release, Nettleton Main Street will use grant funds for wayfinding signage in the central business district to guide visitors through the community and to key assets and sites in a consistent and attractive manner. Grant funds will also be used for improvements to the park alongside Young Avenue, according to the press release.
“We’ll have four signs at the four main intersections in town that will guide you to the places people look for like City Hall, the school, Post Office and downtown,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham, adding the signs will include Nettleton Main Street’s logo.
The signs are already on order, but she’s unsure when they’ll be installed.
"MMSA is delighted to award these Main Street Designated Communities with community development project funds that will help them achieve their downtown revitalization goals," said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator in the press release. "Providing financial assistance to our communities is just one of many ways that MMSA supports and empowers our Main Street communities in Mississippi.”
According to the press release, this year’s round of community development grants will incentivize development, improvement and revitalization in historic downtown business districts throughout Mississippi.
Other grant recipients were Biloxi, Booneville, Cleveland, Gulfport, Pascagoula, Philadelphia, Picayune, Pontotoc, Sumrall, Vicksburg and Water Valley.
Nettleton is pursuing grant funding for additional downtown improvements as well.
“Businesses like things like that. When people come to a town, they want to see the Main Street putting things back into the community. They’ll want to be a part of that and make people want to live here if we’re taking care of our town and making it look better,” Burcham said.