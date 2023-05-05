NETTLETON – For the second year, Nettleton Main Street will host monthly block parties on Young Avenue through its First Saturdays events. This year’s series begins May 6.
It will feature live music by Skylar Morrison and Braxton & Cade, in addition to a performance by Tiffany’s School of Dance. Entertainment also includes karaoke from 8:30 until 10 p.m.
People interested in singing karaoke should message the Nettleton Main Street Facebook page with the song they plan on singing to be added to the lineup. The lineup will be first come-first serve based on Facebook messages received unless there are still available slots Saturday.
"We decided to invest money from previous events for a new sound system, which allowed us to have karaoke. It's also good for our performers to use," said Zach Cresap, president of the Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors.
This weekend’s event will also include vendors, inflatables for kids, food trucks and a cornhole tournament beginning at 3:30 p.m. The cornhole competition will feature tailgaters and advanced divisions, and contestants can sign up on the Scoreholio app.
For upcoming First Saturdays events, Main Street is working on attracting more boutique and arts and crafts vendors, along with additional kids activities.
