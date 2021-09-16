NETTLETON – Girls ages 0 to 12th grade will vie for titles Sept. 18 through the Miss Town Creek Pageant. It will begin at 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.
“We’d love to have people show up to root these girls on,” said pageant director Jason Guin. “We’re just hoping for a great turnout to root the town on. Let’s just make it big and better than ever.”
The overall winner, Miss Town Creek, will be introduced at the beginning of the Town Creek Festival, which will be held Oct. 2. She will also make appearances throughout the day and emcee part of the festival.
Nettleton Main Street is presenting the pageant.
“With our Main Street program, we have things for children and older people so this is family-oriented for the young people to get out and be a part of something,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
Categories are Wee Miss Town Creek for ages 0 to 11 months; Baby Miss Town Creek for ages 12 to 23 months; Toddler Miss Town Creek for ages 2 and 3; Tiny Miss Town Creek for ages 4 through kindergarten; Little Miss Town Creek for first- through third-graders; Pre-teen Miss Town Creek for fourth- through sixth-graders; Junior Miss Town Creek for seventh- through ninth-graders; and Miss Town Creek for 10th-12th-graders.