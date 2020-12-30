NETTLETON – Even though police chief Gary Monaghan gives back to the community throughout the year by way of food for those in need, he has made it a tradition to help provide toys for children during Christmastime. This year, an anonymous donor helped to go towards the cause.
“We’re just trying to give to the kids who don’t have anything. We’ve got about 100 gifts. A lot of these were donated by someone who died this year. She bought them throughout the year but passed away before Christmas,” he said.
Monaghan was contacted a week before Christmas about the gifts and he and his family wrapped them before the Dec. 23 deliveries. Most of the gifts were given to children in Nettleton.
He coordinated through F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry and identified several other children in need.
“We’re just trying to make a little difference,” Monaghan said.