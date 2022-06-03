NETTLETON – Nettleton Main Street Association invites fans of food, music and cornhole to come downtown June 4 for its First Saturday series on Young Avenue.
The first event of the series was held last month.
“We were super impressed with the attendance because it was Mother’s Day weekend. We had a full crowd, and both businesses selling food sold out. We brought more food trucks in this month to have more options,” said Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors President Kristen Eades. “We hope we can have an even more exciting turnout. We want it to grow every month.”
Saturday’s food vendors include the Pentecostal Church of God, which will provide barbecue, turkey legs, sweets and polish sausage; A6 Cajun Food; and Bussin Burgers.
There will also be a bounce house for children.
A DJ from 95.1 The Farm will provide music from 2 until 5 p.m. Jason Humphries will perform live music from 5 until 7 p.m., and East Side West Side will round out the entertainment from 7 until 10 p.m.
Because of a big turnout through May’s competition, there will be cornhole competitions for amateur and advanced divisions this month.
Last month's first-place finishers were Doug Parker and Lisa Barber. Second-place was Greg Nabors and Ruth Kitchens, and third-place winners were the team of Hollywood and Andy Chism.
The competition is limited to 20 teams, and the registration fee is $20 per team. People may register for cornhole on the Nettleton Main Street Association’s Facebook page.
Alcoholic beverages will be available from 4 until 10 p.m.
Next month’s First Saturday, July 2, coincides with Fourth of July fireworks, and there are plans for an Independence Day parade including bikes and wagons.