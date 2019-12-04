AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will host not only visitors seeking information about healthy living but two special guests from the North Pole this week.
The hospital will host a health fair Dec. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the main entrance. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to take pictures with children, and there will also be cookies with Santa.
“Everything is free, and we’re asking people to bring their own cameras for the pictures,” said NMMC Gilmore-Amory Marketing Director Lorie Bryant. “It will be held close to the Angel Tree if anyone wants to adopt an angel.”
In addition to the holiday aspects, various departments will participate in the health fair featuring blood pressure checks and information about strokes, diabetes, safety, home health and hospice.