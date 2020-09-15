Maternal fetal medicine specialist Justin Brewer, M.D., will see high-risk maternity patients at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory the second Thursday of each month beginning Oct. 8.
In 2013, Dr. Brewer launched Mississippi’s only maternal fetal medicine program outside of Jackson at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. While most initial consultations will continue to be done in the Tupelo clinic, follow-up appointments may be scheduled at NMMC Gilmore-Amory.
Dr. Brewer is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who completed a three-year fellowship in maternal fetal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
A native of Oxford, Dr. Brewer received his bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in health care management from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed his residency in obstetrics-gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then completed three years of fellowship training in maternal fetal medicine at UMMC. He is board certified in obstetrics-gynecology.
According to Dr. Brewer, a high-risk pregnancy is one in which some condition puts the mother, the baby or both at an increased risk for complications during or after pregnancy and birth. A woman’s OB-GYN may refer her to a maternal fetal specialist for many reasons – including managing multiple gestations (complex twins, triplets or more); monitoring preeclampsia or incompetent cervix; counseling for age-related risks; screening for Down syndrome and other issues.
Some women require a single consultation before or during pregnancy to help them prepare. Others may need regular prenatal visits to the maternal fetal specialist to monitor their condition or perform fetal assessments with ultrasound.
Dr. Brewer works closely with the mother’s OB-GYN, sending test results and recommendations after each office visit. The OBY-GYN remains the mother’s primary caregiver and will continue to see her for regular visits and, in most cases, delivery.
In addition to advanced ultrasound, the maternal fetal medicine program offers first and second trimester screening for Down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities. The program also offers cell-free fetal DNA testing, a blood test that indicates if a woman is at increased risk of having a fetus with Down syndrome.
Services include pre-conception counseling, routine and high-risk obstetric ultrasound, genetic counseling, prenatal diagnostic procedures, targeted sonographic evaluation of fetal anomalies and growth disorders, fetal echocardiography, first trimester aneuploidy screening for Down syndrome and other chromosomal anomalies (nuchal translucency evaluation), second trimester screening, 3D and 4D ultrasound and cell-free fetal DNA (non-invasive prenatal testing). Physician referral is required to see Dr. Brewer.
For more information, call 377-4989 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375) or visit www.nmhs.net/high-risk-pregnancy.