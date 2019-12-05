ABERDEEN – Between 10,000 Christmas lights, a traditional church service and an event celebrating how the holidays were spent in the 1800s, Save Aberdeen Landmarks and The Magnolias are offering a few peak holiday experiences.
For starters, Neil Palmer and James Harris devoted hours to providing decorations for a Meridian Street driving tour from the intersection of Vine Street to Canal Street.
“It’s all done as a Christmas gift from Save Aberdeen Landmarks and its board of directors,” Palmer said. “I started putting up decorations on Halloween.”
The Adams-French House, James Creek M.B. Church and Acker Park are among the places adorned with wreaths, swag and lights.
Additionally, a 40-foot cedar tree towers at Acker Park.
“It was donated by Stephina Fowlkes from the property of the Friendship House. It was dedicated in honor of Jimmie Miles and everyone who served in the military,” said Palmer, adding the Christmas lights will continue until New Year’s.
Palmer is instrumental in organizing a fundraiser for The Magnolias Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. with SAL President Dwight Stevens. An Antebellum Christmas will feature singing provided by Makayla, Miele and McKinley Morgan, and Toni Kay Owens will take donations for photographs in a carriage parked in the front lawn.
Palmer, Pam Monaghan and Randy Emerson will decorate The Magnolias as it would’ve been in the late 1800s, with freshly cut cedar trees adorned in fruit, candles and crystal.
Tickets are $25 and they’re available at Twisted Twig, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, the Friendship House, The Magnolias, Stevens Auction Company and the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Thrift Store. All proceeds benefit improvements at The Magnolias.
On Dec. 19, the historic St. James M.B. Church, located on the grounds of the Adams-French House, will host a non-denominational church service at 6 p.m.
“It’s first-come, first-serve, and Ben Howell will preside over it,” Palmer said. “The church will be decorated with all live decorations as it was in 1905.”
The Smith Chapel Voices and members of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church will perform, and Gary Monaghan will play the piano.