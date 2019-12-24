AMORY – Grace Newell drew quite a crowd to Oak Tree Plantation to join her as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 3. She has been a resident there for nearly six years.
She gives tribute to her mother for raising a family with a strong emphasis on honesty and kindness. Newell was the middle child of nine and grew up on a farm.
“We had two brothers. The rest of us were girls. We produced a lot of ham and eggs,” she said.
Newell credited her mother also for making her stay in school when many dropped out, lured by a paycheck working at the garment plant.
“I graduated school in 1939 and married young. We have one daughter and one granddaughter,” she said.
Newell credits her longevity to eating right and exercising.
Her daughter, Fay Wiygul, said her mother kept a collection of small stones that she would use to gauge the laps she walked every day. Grace claimed it was three miles a day, but Fay has her doubts about that.
“I do know the rocks are still on the shelf at home,” Wiygul said.
Newell’s only surviving sibling is the youngest sister who lives at the Meadows Retirement Community in Fulton.
“When they get together, it’s a precious time,” Wiygul said.
Fay said her mother is especially fond of her son-in-law, Bud Wiygul.
“When I conclude a visit, Mom always asks me if I have supper fixed. She says to make sure to feed Bud a good meal,” Fay said.