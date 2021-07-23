AMORY – For its second time, the Magnolia State Archaeological Society will offer a visual and educational experience for artifacts collectors and the public alike at the Old Armory, located at 101 S 9th St. The show, which delves deep into Native American history, is July 24 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and admission is free.
“We’ll have materials all the way from paleoindian, which is up to as much as 13,000 years old, with some found in Mississippi of that age, through Mississippian, which is protohistoric, and some historical artifacts too. It covers all time periods of American Indians. It’s only American Indian and authentic artifacts that we allow to be shown,” said Robert O’Dell, president of the Magnolia State Archaeological Society. “It involves everything from flint to stone pieces. Even some people display their bone pottery.”
During the shows, there is an award given for best educational display, usually based in terms of organizing and labeling artifacts and the shower’s willingness to explain what the artifacts are, their history and how they were used.
“There’s an opportunity to see things that you will not see anywhere. If you come to one of these shows, you will be truly amazed at the variety and the artistry and beauty of Native American tools. Even though they were their tools, they made them with aesthetics in mind. They used the finest most colorful materials. They paid great attention to form in how they made their knives,” O’Dell said. “They had beauty that was beyond their utility.”
Prior to 2019, the archaeology society typically hosted one of its quarterly shows in Tupelo before relocating to Amory. Last year’s pandemic forced the cancellation of a show, but Amory is among this year’s stops, which also include Corinth and Meridian.
“I’m expecting that we’ll have about 80 tables, and it will be mostly display. There are also people who buy, sell and trade. It’s just an opportunity for collectors to get together. We draw from Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia. Mississippi is known for having good shows,” O’Dell said.
The 66-year-old has collected Indian artifacts since he was 12 and has been involved with the archaeological society for 15 years.
“It usually starts with finding an artifact yourself. That’s what usually kicks it off. They find an arrowhead, which it did for me,” he said of his fascination for collecting. “When you get into your later years, a lot of collectors get more heavily involved. The artifacts are great in that we have collectors of all ages.”