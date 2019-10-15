ABERDEEN – Booklunch at Evans Memorial Library is set for Oct. 16 at noon. The guest speaker will be Tucker Carrington of the University of Mississippi.
Carrington is the founding director of the Mississippi Innocence Project. Its mission is to identify, investigate and litigate actual claims of innocence by Mississippi prisoners, as well as advocate for systemic criminal justice reform.
Carrington obtained his bachelor’s of arts degree from the University of Mississippi, his masters of arts degree from Hollins College and his law degree from the University of Tennessee.
Presently a member of the Ole Miss faculty, Carrington has served as an E. Barrett Prettyman Fellow at Georgetown Law Center, a trial and supervising attorney at the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia and a visiting clinical professor at Georgetown.
This talented lawyer in 2010 co-directed the documentary film, “Mississippi Innocence,” which was a featured selection of the American Constitution Society and was screened at law schools across the country. He has written articles for the Pennsylvania Journal of Law, the Ohio State Journal of Law and the Mississippi Law Journal.
During Booklunch, Carrington will discuss the book, “The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist,” which he co-authored with Radley Balco of the Washington Post.
The public is invited to hear this multi-talented attorney and writer. A lunch provided by the Aberdeen Woman’s Club will be available for $7. For more information, contact the library at 369-4601.