Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett looks at original paintings Charles White brought to an open house of downtown's new art gallery during this year's Pilgrimage. A grand opening is planned for May 11.
ABERDEEN – The public is invited to see the work of local artists and artisans through a May 11 grand opening for Aberdeen Main Street’s new art gallery, located at 202 E Commerce St. The come-and-go event is from 5 until 7 p.m., and wine and cheese will be served.
“We had a really good response when we opened it for the Pilgrimage. I think it will be a real plus, especially when Stevens Auction Company hosts auctions,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett.
In addition to artwork, locals have brought woodwork, quilts and examples of their crotchet skills to be exhibited.
“We’ve got a wealth of artists. We’re still looking for pottery and other pieces. I don’t want people to think art is just pictures,” Tackett said. “We’ve got a room for an artist co-op with some items for sale.”
She expressed appreciation to volunteers who helped prepare and will help staff the art gallery. There’s a need for additional volunteers to take shifts when the gallery is open.
