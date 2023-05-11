mcj-2023-05-10-news-art-gallery

Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett looks at original paintings Charles White brought to an open house of downtown's new art gallery during this year's Pilgrimage. A grand opening is planned for May 11. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – The public is invited to see the work of local artists and artisans through a May 11 grand opening for Aberdeen Main Street’s new art gallery, located at 202 E Commerce St. The come-and-go event is from 5 until 7 p.m., and wine and cheese will be served.

