For the past several months, work has been done to improve Rosemont, a 1909 home repurposed as a bed and breakfast by Dwight Stevens. An open house will be held Sept. 11.

ABERDEEN – A 1909 home alongside Meridian Street is about to live its new life as a bed and breakfast, and people are invited to see the improvements Sept. 11 from 1 until 4 p.m. through an open house.

