ABERDEEN – A 1909 home alongside Meridian Street is about to live its new life as a bed and breakfast, and people are invited to see the improvements Sept. 11 from 1 until 4 p.m. through an open house.
“It’s four suites like apartments. We totally redid the house and replaced everything that needed replacing. It’s going to be a real comfortable place for anyone who’s traveling,” said Dwight Stevens, who plans to list it on Air B&B as a place for visitors to stay. “Everyone is invited to come to the open house and see it. We’ve had so many people ask what we’re doing with it and we invited them to come and have a look.”
He was gifted the home from the Mink family four years ago.
“They said no one else was going to restore it and they wanted to see it saved. I sold it to them many, many years ago when I was selling real estate with Marsha Ballard,” Stevens said.
The home was formerly known as the Hale House but is now known as Rosemont B&B Suites, honoring its historic name. It is registered as a state landmark and is also on the National Register of Historic Places as Rosemont.
Stevens also restored the home next door.
