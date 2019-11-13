Operation Christmas Child, a shoebox ministry through Samaritan’s Purse providing for needy children across the world, begins next week through its National Collection Week. There are two Monroe County collection sites in Amory and Nettleton.
People can bring shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The ministry is aimed to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way, according to a press release.
Organizers have a goal this year of providing shoeboxes filled with gifts to 11 million children in countries such as Rwanda, Ukraine and Peru. Last year’s shoebox total was 10.6 million, with more than 8.8 million of them collected in the United States.
Through Operation Christmas Child, individuals, churches, families and other groups can fill a shoebox with items such as balls, dolls, socks, flip flops, crayons, pens, soap and blankets for a child ages 2 to 14.
Items not to pack include candy, toothpaste, war-related toys, food, liquids and breakable items.
Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Participants who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement, according to the press release.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
Monroe County’s two collection sites are at Amory’s First Baptist Church and Nettleton’s Crosspointe Church.
First Baptist Church is located at 303 1st Ave, and the hours of operation will be Nov. 18-21 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Nov. 22 from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until noon, Nov. 24 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 8:30 until 11 a.m.
Crosspointe Church is located at 265 Metts Rd., and the hours of operation will be Nov. 18 from 6:30 until 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 until 8:30 p.m., Nov. 19 from 5:30 until 9 p.m., Nov. 20 from 6:30 until 7:30 a.m. and 4 until 6:30 p.m., Nov. 21 from 7 until 11 a.m. and 5:30 until 9:30 p.m., Nov. 22 from 1 until 9 p.m., Nov. 23 from 1 until 4 p.m., Nov. 24 from 1 until 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 6:30 until 9 a.m.
Additionally, there are nearby drop-off locations in West Point, Columbus, Houston, Tupelo and Fulton.
For more information, check out samaritanspurse.org/occ.