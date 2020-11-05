People can pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which is Nov. 16-23. Churches in Amory and Nettleton are among the more than 4,000 locations participating as drop-off points this year.
Operation Christmas Child is an annual giving campaign through Samaritan’s Purse serving children throughout the world.
“In the midst of the pandemic, the needs are greater than ever before,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse in a press release. “Children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope. A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Amory First Baptist Church, located at 303 1st Ave., will be a drop-off point for boxes. Hours include Nov. 16-19 from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 8:30 until 11 a.m.; Nov. 21 from 9 until 11 a.m.; Nov. 22 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. and from 4 until 6 p.m.; and Nov. 23 from 8:30 until 11 a.m.
People may drop off shoeboxes at Crosspointe Church, located at 265 Metts Rd. in Nettleton, Nov. 16 and 17 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 from 4 until 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 19 from 5:30 until 8 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 4 until 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 22 from 5 until 7 p.m.; and Nov. 23 from 7 until 9 a.m.
Curbside drop-off is an option this year for people wishing to donate shoeboxes.
Nearby drop-off sites to Monroe County include Faith Baptist Church, located at 3695 E Church Hill Rd. in West Point; First Baptist Church in Houston, located at 201 W Madison St.; and Trinity Baptist Church, located at 302 S Adams St. in Fulton.
People may select if they want to provide for a boy or a girl in the age ranges of 2 to 4; 5 to 9; and 10-14. Age-appropriate items may include a wow item; personal care items; clothing and accessories; toys; and crafts.
Gift ideas for shoeboxes include stuffed animals; small toys such as a yo-yo; sporting goods that fit inside a shoebox; school supplies such as crayons, paper and coloring books; and hygiene items such as hairbrushes, blankets and toothbrushes.
Items people should not include in their shoebox include candy, gum, toothpaste, used or damaged items, toys and other items that could be associated with war, food and drinks, seeds, any kind of liquid, anything breakable, vitamins and medications.
People also have the option of building a shoebox online at https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/.
For more information, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.