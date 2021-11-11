Two Monroe County churches – Amory First Baptist Church and Nettleton’s Crosspointe Church – will serve as drop-off points for Samaritan Purse’s annual Operation Christmas Child. The effort provides for Christmas gifts to children in need throughout the world.
People can choose to pack a shoebox full of gifts for a girl or boy in the age groups of 2 to 4; 5 to 9; or 10 to 14. Boxes can include personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes and combs; clothing; toys such as balls, stuffed animals, yo-yos, kites and cars; crafts such as coloring books, stickers and crayons; and school supplies such as pencils, rulers and notebooks.
Items that should not be included in the shoeboxes include gum; war-related items such as toy guns and military figures; food; toothpaste; breakable gifts; drink mixes; liquids; and lotions.
Amory First Baptist Church, located at 303 1st Ave., will accept shoeboxes Nov. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. until noon; Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. until noon; Nov. 20 from 9 until 11 a.m.; Nov. 21 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. and 4 until 6 p.m.; and Nov. 22 from 8:30 until 11 a.m.
People can drop off shoeboxes at Crosspointe Church, located at 265 Metts Rd., Nov. 15 and 16 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 17 from 4 until 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 18 from 5:30 until 8 p.m.; Nov. 19 from 4 until 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 20 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 21 from 5 until 7 p.m.; and Nov. 22 from 7 until 10 a.m.
Nearby drop-off locations to Monroe County include Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton; East Heights Baptist Church, Harrisburg Baptist Church and NorthStar Church, all located in Tupelo; Faith Baptist Church in West Point; First Baptist Church in Houston; and First Baptist Church and Mount Zion Baptist Church in Columbus.
There are more than 4,000 drop-off locations participating in Operation Christmas Child.