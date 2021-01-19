Since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced last year, the number of organized activities for senior citizens has dwindled to little to none, posing a sense of isolation for many people in that age group.
According to Jamica James with the Amory Parks and Recreation Department, Young At Heart classes continued at East Amory Community Center for some time. However, they are currently suspended pending executive orders from Gov. Tate Reeves regarding public gatherings.
“In the meantime, online sessions are available by joining the Facebook/Young at Heart (Amory, MS),” she said. “We broadcast virtual classes at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays that include both sit down and stand up exercises.”
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart said senior citizens’ activities at the High Street Community Center are not available at this time, and there are none in Nettleton either.
Despite the lack of organized efforts, Martha Carden, 86, of Aberdeen shared her concerns about the loneliness senior citizens battle who are limited from socializing with their peer group and proposes a challenge for outreach.
“I never hear any concern about how senior citizens can deal with (modern technology),” she said.
Carden wonders if there are still people available and kindhearted enough to reach out to elders with whom they get acquainted who may be living alone in order to provide support while still honoring the elder’s privacy and dignity.
“Would you have time to adopt a senior? Elders need help in reading their mail, balancing their bank statements and more. If nothing else, elders living alone would be grateful for a friend to visit with. Being cut off from society is always haunting us, whether the threat is real or just perceived. There are seniors like me who don’t know how to go about learning about programs to which they are entitled,” she said.
Some of the challenges she shared about her age group include understanding technology or the lack of technology altogether needed for several aspects in life, posing another opportunity for people to volunteer.