HAMILTON – Between breakfast and photo ops with Santa Claus, there will be ways for people to be filled with the Christmas spirit Dec. 4 through Breakfast with Santa. The event is a fundraiser for the Hamilton Lady Lions softball program.
“This is my 11th year, and we’ve done it every year except last year,” said softball coach Bryan Loague. “It has gotten bigger every year. The first year I was there, we brought in probably 50 or 60 people and the last time we did it, we had 175 or so come through.”
This year’s event will be held from 7 until 10 a.m. at the Hamilton High School cafeteria. The breakfast includes sausage and pancakes, along with coffee, milk and juice.
The cost for the pancake breakfast alone is $5, and the cost for breakfast and a photo with Santa Claus is $10. Photos will be printed out during the event with frames.
“It’s a big deal for us because it helps us raise money for uniforms or whatever we need for the program,” Loague said.
The biggest need currently is new uniforms.
“We just had a gun raffle fundraiser, which helped but will not quite cover all our costs. The uniforms will be about $110 per person, and I’ve got 32 on the team. It takes a lot of money to put uniforms on them,” Loague said.
Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are available at the door or through any Lady Lion softball player.