AMORY – Although North Mississippi Medical Center Gimore-Amory has had a longstanding tradition of offering an Angel Tree for the public, the partnership will be strictly between hospital staff and the Mississippi Department of Human Services this year.
“We’ve been doing this for 20 years or more, but things will be different this year since visitors are not permitted to enter the lobby due to the pandemic restrictions,” said Heather Loden, patient access director.
Hospital staff will have a bake and craft sale for employees Nov. 24, with proceeds benefiting DHS’ efforts to assist families in need during the Christmas season.
Loden suggested for people interested in supporting the Mississippi Department of Human Services’ efforts this Christmas season to call Wendy Jackson at 256-3428 for more information.