ABERDEEN – Younger people ages 8 to 18 wishing to showcase their talents are encouraged to do so through a talent search being held March 11 at the Monroe County Extension Service.
“We’re looking for any kind of talent, whether they can sing or dance or read or write poetry,” said Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden. “A lot of times, kids will compete in singing, but we’re welcome to anything different like gymnastics and dancing.”
The top three acts for the junior competition, which is ages 8-13 as of Jan. 1, and the senior competition, which is ages 14-18 as of Jan. 1, will advance to district competition in Verona in June.
Participants do not have to be Monroe County 4-H members to compete at the county level talent search.
Participants can perform as individuals or as part of groups. Each talent needs to be no more than four minutes long. If participants are singing, the songs need to be appropriate.
“Even if they competed at their school talent show and won, they can compete in this and possibly win again,” Dowden said.
To register for the talent search, call 369-4951. There is no entry fee to enter, and the deadline to sign up is March 6. Participants need to bring any equipment needed such as a microphone and amplifier.