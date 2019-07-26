Amory native Kasey Pearson will represent her hometown in the 70th Mississippi Miss Hospitality competition at the Historic Hattiesburg Saenger Theater July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.
She is a senior at the University of Mississippi, where she is involved in the Early Entry Pharmacy program, Kappa Delta and the Student Activities Association. This fall she will begin her first year of pharmacy school. Upon graduating with her Doctorate of Pharmacy, she hopes to obtain a residency in pediatric medicine.
In its 22nd year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year’s best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality. Forty-four women, who represent all regions of the state, will vie for the title, with the winner serving for a full year as the state’s official ambassador for economic development and tourism.
In 2018, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition added a Little Miss Hospitality component, which encourages local representatives to serve as a mentor throughout her reign to a young girl from her hometown between the ages of 6 and 10.
Returning this year, the program allows Little Misses to appear on-stage during competition and participate in official events. If crowned the next Mississippi Miss Hospitality, the contestant’s Little Miss will serve alongside her as she fulfills her duties and responsibilities as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.
Representing Amory as a Little Miss Hospitality is Hallie Clark.
Contestants were welcomed to the University of Southern Mississippi before starting their week-long journey to the crowning ceremony on July 27. Throughout competition week in Hattiesburg, contestants attend social events, participate in community service projects and attend rehearsals and competitions.
The public is invited to meet the contestants at the Miss Hospitality autograph party at Turtle Creek Mall July 26 from 12:30 until 2 p.m. A program of VisitHATTIESBURG, the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition is presented by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and Forrest General Hospital.
Sponsorships and patrons allow the program to annually award more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to participants.
The finale is set for Saturday at 8 p.m., when the top 10 contestants will compete for the title. Tickets are expected to sell out, so pre-purchases are encouraged. Tickets are available online at HattiesburgSaenger.com or by calling the Saenger Theater Box Office at (601) 584-4888. Tickets can also be purchased at the Saenger in advance or at the door.