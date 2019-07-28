HATTIESBURG – Kasey Pearson of Amory won Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality competition Saturday in Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater. She was crowned the state’s 70th Miss Hospitality.
The two-night competition featured 43 contestants from throughout the state.
Additionally, Pearson was one of three contestants awarded a Jay Slaughter Memorial Scholarship Friday for her 90-second speech showcasing Mississippi’s tourism resources, history and business assets.
The Mississippi Speech competition counts for 20 percent of a contestant’s overall score, with the other 80 percent consisting of commercial competition, evening gown, panel interviews and one-on-one interviews.
Also during the competition, Hallie Clark represented Amory as a Little Miss Hospitality and will serve with Pearson in her role as Mississippi’s Goodwill Ambassador.
Pearson attends the University of Mississippi and will begin her first year of pharmacy school this fall.