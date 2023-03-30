A collage of Christmas cards the late Aberdeen artist Helen Pickle painted are among pieces Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett recently acquired. She is hosting a sneak peak of an art gallery this weekend, with Pickle's artwork being on permanent display.
A collage of Christmas cards the late Aberdeen artist Helen Pickle painted are among pieces Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett recently acquired. She is hosting a sneak peak of an art gallery this weekend, with Pickle's artwork being on permanent display.
Pickle's creations included several Christmas and winter scenes.
Pickle's artwork was featured in the 1985 White House Easter Egg Roll.
ABERDEEN – A bonus activity during this weekend’s Aberdeen Pilgrimage will be a sneak peak at an Aberdeen Main Street-led art gallery, located at 202 E Commerce St. Visitors can view local art during the event March 31 and April 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“This is only logical that it would be on this end. You’ve got the visitors bureau and the Main Street clock, which is our hallmark nearby,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett of the gallery’s location. “I want to limit it to two pieces for two months from artists and rotate it.”
Tackett recently acquired several pieces painted by late folk artist Helen Pickle. In the 1970s and ‘80s, Pickle used art as a means of therapy following a stroke.
As her skills flourished, the Aberdeen resident’s primitive paintings were soon featured in exhibits at the Mississippi University for Women and in the Delta. Her art was even included in the Smithsonian Institution’s White House Easter Egg Collection.
Tackett received several of Pickle’s paintings from her son, Lann, and plans for them to be a permanent collection for the art gallery.
“Ann Wood encouraged her to take up painting because she had a stroke. Ann evidently taught her how to paint,” Tackett said. “In her later years, in the ‘80s, they compared Mrs. Pickle to [folk artist] Grandma Moses.”
The late Clyde Wilson also encouraged Pickle to paint.
Pickle and her husband, Reuben, had a dry cleaning business in town years ago, and he made the wooden frames for her artwork.
Even though she died in 2002, her paintings have an online presence now through art sales websites. While many of her works depict rural themes, Tackett received several pieces with Christmas and winter scenes.
Additionally, Pickle painted two eggs that were part of the White House Easter Egg Roll in 1985, and Tackett has a thank you card from former First Lady Nancy Reagan addressed to Pickle for participating. The eggs went on to be included in a collection at the Smithsonian Institution.
Several volunteers who recently moved to Aberdeen from different states helped with renovations to the art gallery.
Tackett has an art advisor from Oxford who will help her with selections and placement of art. She said people will be able to donate, loan or offer art for sale.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&