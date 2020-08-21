ABERDEEN – In a way of building character among younger people, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church plans to be a good neighbor beginning with the new school year and through the long-term.
It has adopted Belle-Shivers Middle School, located across the street, and its members will participate in a number activities such as rewarding students and teachers for accomplishments and collaborating to provide needs.
“We’re trying to get to them when they’re at that influential age,” said Pastor Rafeal Mitchell. “We’re trying to shape and mold children into what God wants them to be.
“We don’t have to talk about God, but they can see us and know who we are because of what we’re doing.”
The church plans to reward students who exemplify the fruits of the spirit each month, which is based on Galatians 5:22-23.
Teachers will nominate students who show traits of love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness and temperance for the recognitions.
“There’s 10 months of school, and there’s nine fruits of the spirit,” Mitchell said. “In school, I would have never gotten an award for grades. We’re going to award the kids, too, who get good grades, but we’re going to focus more attention on kids who get most improved. However, we’re going to reward the students that teachers see who exemplify the fruits of the spirit. That’s something any kid can do, and those are characteristics we should have as Christians.”
The school adoption folds in with the church’s Christian education, which includes interviews with community professionals which are shared to the church’s Facebook page.
“We want to give children that avenue for sports but also for other avenues like managing a Walmart, managing a McDonald’s, managing a Dollar General – not just working at one, going off to college or picking up a trade – whatever’s in their heart,” Mitchell said.
As an extra perk, student of the month recipients will also be interviewed for Facebook.
Additionally, Mitchell plans for the church to host events, as are allowed by COVID-19 restrictions, such as Dads & Donuts and Moms & Muffins; Administration Appreciation Day; Teacher of the Year; Teacher of the Month; snacks for the teachers lounge; and fulfillment of Thanksgiving and Christmas needs for students.
Pilgrim Rest’s attendance has ranged between 50 and 80 members, but restrictions due to the pandemic have limited the numbers.
“It’s great for us because we’re able to plant seeds. I have a generation in their late 60s and early 70s. Think about how many good seeds they can plant. The key to living forever is to do something worth remembering,” Mitchell said. “Why not be a blessing to the children right across the street to the children who are hungry and grew up just like me who need that adult fix?”