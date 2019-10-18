ABERDEEN – In its ever-expanding ministry, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church will host its inaugural Walk It Out 5K Oct. 19 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church, which is located at 335 N. Franklin St.
Not only does it fold in with the church’s Iron Sharpens Iron ministry, which heightens spiritual sense with health and fitness, the event will honor cancer survivors.
“We’re using this vehicle for all types of cancer. Every Sunday this month, we’ve had cancer survivors talk about their fight,” said Dr. Rafael Mitchell, who pastors the church. “Hopefully someone going through it will show up, and we can point them in the right direction.”
The church has recently taken the lead on projects such as the recent Odd Fellows East cemetery cleanup and a free basketball clinic for youth. Mitchell said in the coming months, church members plan to go door to door to reach more people, offer a free community car wash and have another free basketball clinic.
“I really want to make an impact and plant a seed. I took the long scenic route to get where I am. The ministry I’m trying to bring here is you can start a new chapter,” Mitchell said.
There is no charge for the 5K run/walk.