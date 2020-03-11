ABERDEEN – Even though the Aberdeen Pilgrimage is a little less than a month away, tickets are currently on sale for a fundraiser that weekend to help provide funds for a stage at Acker Park.
The April 3 event will be from 5 until 8 p.m. at the park and feature a free concert following candlelight tours at Mon Chalet and the Adams-French House.
The fundraiser end of it will include plates catered by the Friendship House featuring either shrimp or chicken and including French fries, hushpuppies, cole slaw and tea. Plates are $12, and fudge cake is available for $5 extra.
Tickets are available at The Friendship House, Stevens Auction Company, Twisted Twig, the Bird’s Nest, Artisans Marketplace, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau, the Friends of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter Thrift Store, Flora’s Collections, Ruth’s Warehouse and The Magnolias.
The free concert will feature the Aberdeen High School choir, the Smith Chapel chorus and the Gospel Sons.
Save Aberdeen Landmarks is sponsoring the event, and donations are welcome.
For more information, call 436-1003.