Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, left, and Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association President Gail Dalrymple hold invitations to a May 15 meeting at The Magnolias to gather ideas for next year's Pilgrimage.
ABERDEEN – Homeowners, willing volunteers and people with good ideas are invited to a planning meeting for next year’s Aberdeen Pilgrimage. The meeting will be held May 15 from 2:30 until 4 p.m. at The Magnolias, located at 732 W. Commerce St.
“We want everybody to come out and talk about our Pilgrimage for next year. We want people to remember what we did this year and give ideas for next year. We’re building back up to full scale from COVID. We’re trying to get people interested in volunteering and putting their homes on tours and events they may want to have,” said Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association President Gail Dalrymple.
She encourages owners of homes with unique architectural styles to consider attending the meeting.
“It’s not necessarily homes from the 1800s or the Greek Revival homes. We want to show off our architecture, and some things we show are eclectic styles,” Dalrymple said.
She and Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said there’s a need for volunteers for planning stages throughout the year rather than strictly fulfilling roles during the Pilgrimage.
“There’s a vast array of tasks that don’t require skills or a vast antique knowledge or historical knowledge – just a willing spirit,” Robbins said.