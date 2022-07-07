AMORY – What began as a way for Rachel Stephens to relax after a day’s work has evolved this summer into a family-friendly hiding and finding activity through the Rocks R Us Facebook group.
“I am not from Amory so I’m not too familiar with all the events that take place in this area. I did see some mention of special events like Cruisin’ Amory and Fourth of July and I have been painting rocks to help promote the events. I have even painted some about Elvis since the new movie is out,” she said.
Stephens plans to paint some special rocks for World Dog Day on Aug. 8 and for International Cat Day on Aug. 26.
She is a Texas native who came to Amory five years ago and is married to Scott Stephens.
She started painting mandalas, which are Indian designs composed of patterns of dots, a couple of years ago to relax from work. The activity became her pastime since retiring last year after 30 years of working in retail.
She recently followed up on Scott’s suggestion to create a Facebook group to display her work, and so Rocks R Us came to be. People who find rocks are invited to post selfies with them in the group.
“I had originally hidden the rocks around downtown Amory and at the water park but I felt that I needed to branch out and start placing them anywhere kids were, since they were the ones that were finding most of them. I started placing them around some of the children’s playgrounds around town and even down the nature trail by Celebration Station,” she said.
Stephens reaps pleasure from painting and hiding rocks, knowing the happiness it brings to people when they find them.
“It keeps me motivated to continue,” she said. “I never knew that something I started doing just for something to do would turn out to be a way to bring a smile to someone’s face.”
Stephens envisions starting a rock garden somewhere to provide a place where others can bring some of their own painted rocks to add to the collection.
“They can take some rocks and leave some of their own for other people. I just think it would be a lot of fun for the kids,” she said.
People responding on the Rocks R Us group have suggested she consider expanding beyond her local area with her fun craft.
“Several have asked me to venture out more to other towns in our county, as well as surrounding counties. I know it sounds crazy to weigh down my suitcase with rocks but I have even taken rocks with me when I travel. There have been several placed at airports around the country and places I have visited. Some kind people have messaged me about finding them. I always enjoy the smiles on their faces when they send me pictures,” she said.