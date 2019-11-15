Power to Exhale’s Monroe County chapter will feed senior citizens, homeless people and anyone else wanting to attend through its second annual Soup for Seniors event Nov. 16 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event will take place at the High Street Community Center in Aberdeen, West Amory Community Center and Greater New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, located at 33039 Hwy. 45 N. in Wren. Additionally, residents of the Care Center of Aberdeen will be served.
“We’re looking forward to it. People can come in to eat or they can drive up and tell us how many bowls they need. We’ll also have people transporting soup. Last year went really well. We were at Charity of Aberdeen church and fed at least 200 people there. We had family members walk in, and some of them took big bowls of soup back to their family members,” said group member Luella Stephenson.
The group is a women’s empowerment organization based on love and positive energy started by Amory native Charla Young.
Last year, Power to Exhale members also served in Amory and in Wren to a combined total of 500 to 550 people. Stephenson expects the same success this year.
“It felt good because we knew we helped somebody. We know we’ll be grateful. We just hope everyone else is grateful too,” she said.
For Saturday’s menu, there will be chicken noodle, cowboy, vegetable and tomato soups, crackers, cornbread, cakes, pies, tea, lemonade and water.
Power to Exhale’s local chapter has grown to 1,600 members, and Stephenson encourages more participation.
“If there’s a female not in it, she’s missing a whole lot of love. We don’t have any negativity or drama. We travel, get together, go to the movies and go to church together. Our mission is to just help someone,” Stephenson said.
For more information or for the homebound to schedule a deliver, call 352-3136.