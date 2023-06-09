PRAIRIE – Live gospel and R&B music will be coupled with food and crafts vendors and children’s activities for June 10’s Prairie Fun Day at the former Prairie Elementary School.
“It’s going to kick off at 10 a.m., and we’ll start it off with devotion. I’ll have someone do a welcome, a prayer and some scriptures and devotional singing that morning,” said Prairie RCDC President Za’Narrious Graham.
Gospel music will continue until mid-afternoon, when performances by dance and step groups will lead into the R&B portion of the event. In addition to live music, local deejays, Mr. Gospel and DJ Love Bone, will provide music.
Several elected officials and candidates from Monroe and Clay counties will also speak.
“Throughout the performances, I’ve been invited different public figures to come out and speak. I think it’s important for our community to see our public officials in action,” Graham said.
Additionally, food and arts and crafts vendors will offer a variety of items during Prairie Fun Day.
“For the kids, there will be a booth set up for face painting. We were able to secure a mechanical bull this year, which will be $5 per person for rides,” Graham said. “Also for the children, we’ll have a waterslide and a jumper.”
He invites the community to come out for the day while supporting the ongoing restoration of the former school building, which is owned by Prairie RCDC.
“Every day is a fundraiser for us for the Prairie building. We have done quite a few things in the building since we’ve had it but still have a ways to go,” Graham said. “The Monroe County Work Center has been awesome in helping us revive the school. We value their opinions and their work ethic and value Sheriff [Kevin] Crook for allowing them to help us revive the school.”
“We’re very thankful for our team and are always looking for more resources,” he added.
A portion of the building’s roof has been repaired, and roughly 250 windows were replaced. There are additional needs for more reroofing, plumbing and electrical upgrades.
All proceeds raised through Prairie Fun Day will go towards the project.
Graham said Prairie Fun Day is made possible through donations, fundraising and vendor booth fees.
“In order to build it to something greater, funding is really the sole source of how we get it moving. We will probably charge next year,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.