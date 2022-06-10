PRAIRIE – After a two-year pause because of COVID-19, the Prairie RCDC will host the community’s main event – Prairie Fun Day – June 11. It begins at 10 a.m. with devotion and will feature activities for all ages.
This year’s festivities will be held at the former Prairie Elementary School, located at 10200 Hwy. 382. It has previously been held at the Prairie Community Center.
“To me, it’s better because it’s our facility. We’ve got more area to spread everyone out. Before, the vendors couldn’t enjoy the concerts. This year, they’ll be able to see the entertainment,” said coordinator Patricia Howell.
Entertainment, which features gospel and R&B groups, will begin at 12:30 p.m. leading up the headliner, PC Band of Memphis.
Emcees for Prairie Fun Day will be Mr. Gospel, Cleo Sanders and DJ Love Bone, who will provide entertainment between bands.
There will also be 17 vendors offering items such as arts and crafts, rugs and a variety of food options.
“We’ll also have a kids zone with a game truck, which will charge, and inflatables,” Howell said.
There will also have a car show sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts.
Sponsors for Prairie Fun Day include Farm Bureau, Flora’s Collections, Prairie Mills, Brian Atkins with Ag Night and M&M Tax Service in Columbus.