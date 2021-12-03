PRAIRIE – Dec. 4’s pop-up shop sponsored by the Prairie RCDC is a win-win for both its ongoing restoration of the former Prairie Elementary School and for people of the community by offering access to Christmas shopping.
It will be held from noon until 5 p.m. at the former school, located at 10200 Hwy. 382.
“Every penny we get helps bring the building up to par,” said Prairie RCDC member Patricia Howell. “This offers easy access to a variety of things to purchase.”
Prairie RCDC hosted a similar pop-up shop in September, which was a fundraiser for needs in restoring the former school building. The club’s goal is to make it a community center offering resources such as exercise and educational classes.
“There were people who came through who were curious about what the school looked like inside and out. This time, we’re doing basically the same thing. We have vendors who will be selling items from food to clothing, jewelry, candles and shoes,” Howell said.
The former school building will also be open for tours during the event.
“It shows people how far we’ve come and where we’re going,” Howell said.
While the deadline to sign up for vendor spaces was Nov. 19, spots are still available at the rate of $80 per booth. For more information, call (662) 295-1660 or (662) 401-0699.