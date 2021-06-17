PRAIRIE – For more than a year, members of the Prairie RCDC and other volunteers have worked every Saturday morning to clean up and refurbish the former Prairie Elementary School for a future community/educational center.
While the group typically hosts its annual Prairie Fun Day to coincide with Juneteenth each year, complications due to the pandemic didn’t allow for it this year. However, Prairie RCDC will still host a gospel concert June 19 as a fundraiser for the ongoing school project.
“All the groups are performing for free to help us out,” said Patricia Howell, whose husband, Ben, is chairing the event.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. at the Prairie gym, located at 10200 Hwy 382, and will feature the Gospel Sons, the Original Gospel Tones, the Clark Family, the Sons of Gospel, the Lewis Family, the Golden Gates, Jimmy Pounds and others.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be observed for the event.
Local DJ Mr. Gospel will be the emcee, and admission is $8.
“Everything is going for the school, and it’s for overall improvements. A new roof has to be put down, which will cost between $70,000 and $80,000. We’ve also got to have electrical wiring, which will be $100,000. All the wiring and copper was stripped when the school closed,” she said.
The school was last used by the Aberdeen School District in 2010 and purchased by the Prairie RCDC last year.
While there’s plenty of work yet to be done inside, the gym’s renovation is now down to cosmetic work. It is also available for rental for events.
Additional fundraisers the Prairie RCDC has planned include a Sept. 4 car show and an Oct. 9 masquerade ball. Howell said Prairie Fun Day will return in 2022.