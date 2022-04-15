PRAIRIE – The Prairie RCDC will host a couple of upcoming events, beginning with April 16’s pop-up shop at the Prairie school gymnasium, located at 10200 Hwy. 382.
The event will be held from noon until 5 p.m. and feature vendors selling items such as clothing, baked goods, Tupperware, shoes and arts and crafts. The registration fee for vendors is $50, and the deadline to sign up is April 13. For more information, call (662) 295-1660.
All proceeds benefit the Prairie RCDC’s ongoing improvements of the school building.
On April 23, from 8 a.m. until noon, Sheriff Kevin Crook will host a women’s self-defense class at the Prairie gym, which is free to the public.
The Equalizer Women's Self-Defense Program is a division of Strategic Self-Defense and Gunfighting Tactics for law enforcement, which offers females lessons on recognizing and reducing risks of being victims of certain crimes. It educates participants on how to survive and escape physical attacks.
Participants should wear sweatpants or workout pants and T-shirts or sweatshirts. Only tennis shoes, stocking feet or bare feet are allowed. Knee and elbow pads are also recommended.
There will be a second session in the fall.
Looking ahead, the Prairie RCDC will host Prairie Fun Day June 11, which will feature vendors and live music throughout the day.
A limited number of vendor booths are available for $150 each. To register, call (662) 295-1660.