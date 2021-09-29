PRAIRIE – Vendors offering items such as purses, fragrances, sweet treats and clothing will provide shopping opportunities for a pop-up shop Oct. 2, which is acting as a fundraiser for the Prairie RCDC.
The event, being held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the former Prairie Elementary School gymnasium, doubles as an open house for the club’s ongoing renovation of the former school.
The club purchased the building last summer and began renovating it for its future use as a community center.
“The biggest thing we’ve done has been to beautify the gym. It really needed a facelift,” said Prairie RCDC member Patricia Howell. “The first job was to clean out, which took about a year. Then we painted and turned the boiler room into a concession area.”
The gym is available for event rentals and it’s open to the public for basketball and exercise Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m.
In addition to work at the gym, all of the windows in the school building have been replaced.
“We can’t do the major things, which have to be done by a licensed electrician, a licensed plumber and a roofer,” Howell said.
The Prairie RCDC recently applied for a USDA grant for roof repairs and yard beautification.
Howell credited Sheriff Kevin Crook and volunteers from the Monroe County Work Center in helping with the cleanup and beautification of the school.
“We hope some of the people who have helped us along the way will speak about the progress that’s been made,” Howell said. “We want to make it a day of fellowship, and those who want to see the school can walk through.”
Volunteers are welcome each Saturday to help with continued improvements.
The deadline to secure vendor space for the pop-up shop is Sept. 29. Vendors are responsible for their own setup and tear down, and the initial booth fee is $50, with an additional $10 if an extra table is needed. For more information, call 295-1660 or 401-0699.
Saturday’s event will also feature a food vendor providing hamburgers and hotdogs and a local DJ playing music outside.