PRAIRIE – During the months of April and May, the Prairie RCDC, along with District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware, showed their appreciation to essential workers of Monroe County. Lunch and snacks were provided to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Monroe Regional Hospital and the Care Center of Aberdeen for their dedication and hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Their being there and caring helps to allay the anxiety and panic that citizens are feeling. For keeping the city of Aberdeen and surrounding areas safe, we thank you.
The Prairie RCDC is located in Prairie.