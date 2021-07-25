ABERDEEN – The Rev. Van Moore serves the congregation of First Presbyterian Church as pastor and is assisted by a unique member of his ministry staff – his service dog, Rosie. The two are inseparable, and observant locals know about what time it is if they see them together on their afternoon drives.
“I’m a diabetic and I’ve always wanted someone to help me monitor my blood sugar,” he said. “She can tell if my sugar is dropping by licking my hand. If it’s dropping, she keeps licking harder. She can give me an hour’s advance notice. If my blood sugar drops below 100, I need to take a shot.”
Once Rosie observes Moore take his shot, she settles down.
Moore used to ride a motorcycle but came to realize that he couldn’t continue riding with his acute diabetes.
“I’ve passed out three times,” he said.
Moore decided he needed a service dog and proceeded to do some research as to what breed might be the best help to him.
“I found that the Shih Tzu breed is the smartest,” Moore said, adding he adopted Rosie three years ago. “I’m a rescue person and I rescued Rosie.”
She accompanies him everywhere he goes and carefully observes him as he administers his shot into his abdomen twice a day. She goes with him when he visits his doctor, who officially certified her to function as a service animal.
Rosie even has a place alongside the pulpit when Moore preaches on Sunday mornings.
“You can ask the people of the church. She never makes a sound,” he said.
Only once has Rosie gotten up from her place while Moore led a service.
“She got agitated and started to lick my hand again when I sat down. She herds me along if I need to take a shot. She’s like a nurse to me,” he said.
Moore also takes Rosie with him into restaurants.
“Service dogs must abide by the guideline – four on the floor. An exception is made for small dogs such as Rosie. She sits in a chair beside me,” Moore said.
He has only had an issue with one local restaurant about providing a seat for Rosie.
“I could have made an issue out of it but I simply never went back,” he said.
Moore has a heart for people who need service animals to help them in life, especially veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. His favorite charity is K9s for Warriors in Florida.
“If people want to give me gifts for my birthday, I tell them to spend that money on a donation to k9sforwarriors.org. They sacrificed for our freedom, so the least we can do is help them bear their burdens,” he said.