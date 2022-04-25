From left, Jeremiah Wallace, Keshon Parks, Kamden Parks, Cole Moorman, John Allen Harris and Michael Rhodes hang out backstage at the Amory Railroad Festival. Kamden works with Majik Sound Light & Staging Productions, and it was his first time to work with the production company in his hometown.
AMORY – Like plenty of other kids growing up, Kamden Parks thinks back to how the Amory Railroad Festival was a school holiday, full of music, food and carnival rides.
Now with an education in science and technology from Nashville’s SAE Institute of Technology, the 2018 Amory High School graduate got to experience the festival like he never had before this year by working for the production company making the main stage entertainment possible.
“I come from a family with a background of music. I’ve been in audio now for more than 10 years. Once I told my mom I didn’t want to play ball anymore, I told her I wanted to go to school to become an engineer and here I am. I met Billy Armstrong and a few of the other guys and since then, it’s been a snowball effect,” Parks said.
Armstrong owns Majik Sound Light & Staging Productions, and the two met after a show and clicked professionally. Through the company, Parks has worked on Tupelo’s New Year’s Eve celebration and nearby John Michael Montgomery and Aaron Lewis concerts, with several more concerts scheduled in the near future.
He plans to work with Majik Sound for as long as possible and ultimately start his own production company. Parks has traveled with gospel acts outside of Mississippi and also works at a venue located in Nashville’s Broadway entertainment district.
“As far as live music and the scenery and the people you may meet, Nashville is a great place,” Parks said. “When I moved off and got my degree in it, that helped me move forward.”
He said people need to find their gifts and build on them to be successful.