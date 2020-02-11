AMORY – The Amory Regional Museum’s quilt show has historically been the first exhibit of every year, but it has been on hiatus for the past two-years. It will return March 17 for a three-month run, and the public is invited to loan quilts through March 7.
“We’re looking for quilts with a story. Whether they have been bought or handed down, we’re interested in the history associated with the item as much as we are in its appearance,” said museum director Wayne Knox.
The oldest quilt from the last show dated back to the early 1860s and was too fragile to hang. It was provided by Amory resident Margaret Watkins, who is the third generation of her family to own it.
“It was verified by historians to have likely been crafted by slaves before the Civil War,” Watkins said.
Knox is expanding the opportunity of this year’s show to include textiles, such as crochet or original needlework.
There will be a quilt show opening reception from 5 until 7 p.m. March 17.
For more information, call the museum’s archivist, Sarah Crump, at 256-2761.