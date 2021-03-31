ABERDEEN – Since late December, quilters and beginners have tapped into their creativity to produce squares on the Peace by Piece Community Quilt.
Depicting images such as local businesses, scenes and organizations, the quilt is available to the winner of an April 22 drawing. Raffle tickets are currently on sale for $5 each or five for $20, with proceeds benefiting the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
The effort has been coordinated by LadyBug Fabrics owner Angie Irvin and sponsored by the Aberdeen Pilgrimage Association.
For more information about raffle tickets, call 640-3587.