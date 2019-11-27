ABERDEEN – A couple who is visible and vocal for bettering Aberdeen was named as Junior Women’s League’s first citizens of the year. Through the honor, Linda and Frank Record, who have spearheaded efforts such as cancer awareness and citywide cleanups, will be the grand marshals for Dec. 3’s Christmas parade.
“We were at the Christmas Open House, and Junior Women’s League had a table set up, and [president] Jessica [Gray] was explaining everything. After we started talking, she said, ‘Oh, you’re the Records,’ and she said, ‘I need to tell you something,’” Linda said of first hearing about being selected. “It was something neither of us sought out to do. It was a total shock that’s still sinking in.”
Nominations were received earlier this fall, and the Records received the most nominations.
“We were going to choose a man and a woman, and it’s awesome they’re a couple,” said JWL Publicity Chair Julia Moore. “We hope to make this an annual award. I’d like to encourage more people in the community to do positive things, not for the award but for making the community better.”
Topics considered for the award included examples of volunteerism, what sets the nominees apart and how nominees benefited and are models for Monroe County and its residents.
Between the two, the Records are involved in the community through organizing quarterly community cleanups and a cancer walk in October, making burden bears through Friendship Baptist Church for people going through hard times, regularly sharing concerns with the board of aldermen and volunteering at the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
Most recently, they started awarding Making a Difference certificates to people in the community.
“The first one went to Tohona Larthridge for beautification efforts through the public works department. The second one went to Charles Bascom, who cleaned up the area where Aaron’s Cleaners was. The third one went to Little Bubba [Ware], and part of his job at Piggly Wiggly is helping keep the parking lot clean,” Linda said. “It’s for every day people who are doing what they’re doing and to let them know they’re appreciated.”
The Records moved back to Aberdeen in 2013 and have been active ever since.
“We both consider ourselves ordinary people doing ordinary things for our hometown. That’s what we’ve done since we came back and didn’t expect anything else,” she said.